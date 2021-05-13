Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,453.82.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,495.88 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,023.06 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,452.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,254.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

