Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target to $36.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKL. TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 79,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $44.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,760,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,193,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $18,687,000. Allianz Asset Management AG grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 621,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $14,523,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

