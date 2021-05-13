Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $281.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.13.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.72 and a 200-day moving average of $257.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

