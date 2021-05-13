Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $51.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,022. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 246,825 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

