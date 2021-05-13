Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $59.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8,570.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

