Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target to $14.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 941,499 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 128,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $840,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

