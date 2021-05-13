Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

