Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $95.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $81.90 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

