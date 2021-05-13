Wells Fargo & Company Raises EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

ENLC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,925. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

