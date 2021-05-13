Wells Fargo & Company Raises Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Price Target to $23.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ OMP traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $23.39. 3,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $791.24 million, a P/E ratio of 334.19 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

