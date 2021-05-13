Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

WELL stock opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

