WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 59,165 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WESCO International stock traded up $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $107.92. 472,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,250. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
