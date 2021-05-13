WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 59,165 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WESCO International stock traded up $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $107.92. 472,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,250. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

