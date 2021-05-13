WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund Sells 7,852 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.92. 472,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,250. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.