WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of WCC traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.76. 2,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,236. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

