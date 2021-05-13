Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Western Areas stock remained flat at $$1.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Western Areas has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

