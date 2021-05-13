Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WES. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

NYSE WES traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 20,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,201. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 87.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 227,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

