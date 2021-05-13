Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.