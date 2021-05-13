Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Decreased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:WY opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

