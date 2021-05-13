Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 327,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.