WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $20.69 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $116.94 million and $420,667.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $20.69 or 0.00041345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00078944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.00570001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00230785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.20 or 0.01119463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.47 or 0.01223920 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.