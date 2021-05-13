WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $19.87 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00041397 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 923,059,050 coins and its circulating supply is 723,059,049 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

