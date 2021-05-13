Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

WHITF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Whitehaven Coal has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

