Whiteheart One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $1,555.26 or 0.03141692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00686378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00235106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.20 or 0.01194248 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.01050001 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.