WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $73.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.33 million to $76.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.95 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $74.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

