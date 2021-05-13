Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 11,493 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $116,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.