Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Down 4.8%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 8,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 336,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

FREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,709,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 351,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.