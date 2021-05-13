WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Raised to $2.90 at Canaccord Genuity

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.80 to $2.90 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

Shares of WildBrain stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

