Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $5.02. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 61,694 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Dieter Esch sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

