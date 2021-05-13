William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of MRVI opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

