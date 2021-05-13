William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

NYSE:TREX opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. Trex has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,550 shares of company stock worth $3,533,942. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

