William Blair Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

