William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

ITT stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. ITT has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $101.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.