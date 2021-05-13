William Blair Upgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to “Outperform”

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,549.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,240 shares of company stock worth $25,082,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

