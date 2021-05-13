William Blair Weighs in on LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.34.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

