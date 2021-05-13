Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Northcoast Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.80. 12,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $137.86. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.06, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

