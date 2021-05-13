WINk (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034114 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $724.54 or 0.01462051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

