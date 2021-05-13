WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Hits $278.33 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $278.33 million and $137.68 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00636535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.05 or 0.01224011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.01050203 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

