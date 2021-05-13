Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,639 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 180,983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Wipro by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.