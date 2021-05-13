Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

