Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,212 shares of company stock worth $11,768,732 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

