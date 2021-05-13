Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
WKHS opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $42.96.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
