World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $387,774.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.18 or 0.00612078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00080259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00233790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004097 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.71 or 0.01060235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.90 or 0.01160207 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,236,303 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

