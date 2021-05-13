Wownero (WOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.79 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $39.79 million and $251,469.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00659125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00088495 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00237923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

