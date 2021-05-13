WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Acquires 2,300 Shares

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WPP alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of WPP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

Shares of LON:WPP traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 962 ($12.57). 1,746,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 956.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 835.60. WPP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The stock has a market cap of £11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.