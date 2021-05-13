Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.58 billion and $320.34 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $48,996.33 or 1.00122712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00218289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004243 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 175,065 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

