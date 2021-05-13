Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Up 5.1%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. 2,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

