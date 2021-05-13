XMON (XMON) Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $1,059.34 or 0.02135952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $148,275.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00636535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $607.05 or 0.01224011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.01050203 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

