XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

