XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $138.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.00588456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00226896 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.