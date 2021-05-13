Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas Sells 611 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayati Yarkadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.85. 570,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

